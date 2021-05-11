Dragoon Revolver

Trending designs to inspire you
Modeled in Blender. I searched through 'exploded' views from the pdf 'Colt Handguns -- Exploded Gun Drawings' to look for a gun that had no more than 30 separate parts to model.
I looked for as many references as I could to get the accurate proportions and to make sure I get a general understanding of how they were put together.
In the work process, I started with the larger pieces first before moving on to the screws. For the 'Colin' imprint on the barrel, I used the 'Knife Project' tool on text that becomes imprinted on the barrel geometry.