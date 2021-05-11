Sunrise in the flooded ruins 2

Looking back now, it was all so sudden. It started with the Arctic and then everything fell apart. On the day of the tsunami we were traveling and now we have no home to go back to. We didn't hear of our families since and honestly I don't think my mother and brother made it. I think my sister ran away in time and is safe in the countryside. I wanted to find her, but I can't leave the squad.

Besides, we are too far away.

Is this real?

*

