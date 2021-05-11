Beat the Streets - Nonprofit

Trending designs to inspire you
A design I created for a nonprofit, both a light and a dark version. Beat the Streets is a nonprofit that teaches youth and high school age students wrestling to help empower and motivate urban youth to excel.
The black and white image would be a video looping in the background of the organization highlights.
Hope you like it!