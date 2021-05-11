Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jennifer Downs

Beat the Streets - Nonprofit

Jennifer Downs
Jennifer Downs
Hire Me
  • Save
Beat the Streets - Nonprofit webdesign ui brand identity nonprofit ux design ux
Beat the Streets - Nonprofit webdesign ui brand identity nonprofit ux design ux
Beat the Streets - Nonprofit webdesign ui brand identity nonprofit ux design ux
Download color palette
  1. BTS - homepage.png
  2. BTS - homepage hover states.png
  3. BTS - light version - 3.0 - full video.png

A design I created for a nonprofit, both a light and a dark version. Beat the Streets is a nonprofit that teaches youth and high school age students wrestling to help empower and motivate urban youth to excel.

The black and white image would be a video looping in the background of the organization highlights.

Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Jennifer Downs
Jennifer Downs
DownsToCreate - Creating Your Space on the Internet :)
Hire Me

More by Jennifer Downs

View profile
    • Like