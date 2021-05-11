Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI #33 "Customize Product"

Daily UI #33 "Customize Product" adobe xd ui minimal web app design
Alright, took me an hour to finish it up because I got a chaotic mind today. I can't decide what to do at first. But here's a simple customizing concept app I put together.

Posted on May 11, 2021
    Like