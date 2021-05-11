Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
raimastudio

Self-ordering restaurant kiosk

raimastudio
raimastudio
  • Save
Self-ordering restaurant kiosk uidesign user experience user interface appdesign uiux adobexd figma logo animation flat web app ux ui kiosk 3d modeling 3d graphic design design illustration
Download color palette

Nobina - self-ordering restaurant kiosk
Kiosk app UI/UX design

___________________________________________
Your feedback is very valuable and important to me, so do not forget to comment 📝 :) and like 🧡
*Thank you*

📩 Contact me:
raimaastudio@gmail.com
✨Follow the creative and innovation star
Instagram
Telegram

raimastudio
raimastudio

More by raimastudio

View profile
    • Like