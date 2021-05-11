2D Animated Promotional Videos Services For Business form Motion

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Convey your message and connect with your audience in few seconds through promo animated videos.
Did you know that people are more likely to watch a 30-60 seconds promo video than go through sales brochures?
2d Animated promotional videos or promos are quick—a minute of video is worth 1.8 million words*—and effective.
https://www.motionedits.com/services/promotional-video/