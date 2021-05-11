Yaroslav Makovetskyi

Notion Landing Page Redesign Concept

Yaroslav Makovetskyi
Yaroslav Makovetskyi
  • Save
Notion Landing Page Redesign Concept landing page landing interface input redesign notion uiux dailyuichallenge dailyui ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Concept re-design for Notion landing page.
Original landing target on the B2B segment. My concept target the B2C segment.

You can hire me:
- E-mail: yaroslavmako@gmail.com
- Telegram: https://t.me/yaroslavmako
- Instagram: yaroslav_mako

Yaroslav Makovetskyi
Yaroslav Makovetskyi

More by Yaroslav Makovetskyi

View profile
    • Like