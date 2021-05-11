Glassmorphic Fitness Tracking Mobile App UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Health Tracking neumorphic elements kit for mobile app. Indicators of pulse, calories, sports activity, personal data. UI, UX, GUI screens set. Vector illustration of templates in glassmorphic design.
My portfolio:
https://stock.adobe.com/ru/contributor/203982763/alexdndz
https://www.shutterstock.com/g/alexdndz
https://creativemarket.com/alexdndz