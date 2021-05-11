Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Antonius Aldo Pradana

Money Manager Dashboard

Antonius Aldo Pradana
Antonius Aldo Pradana
  • Save
Money Manager Dashboard dashboad manager money mobile app ux design ui
Download color palette

Hello ✋
This is my newest exploration of Money Management Dashboard.
It's inspired by money management app that I have on my phone called 'Money Manager Expense & Budget', developed by Realbyte

Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Antonius Aldo Pradana
Antonius Aldo Pradana

More by Antonius Aldo Pradana

View profile
    • Like