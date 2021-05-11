Audio Book Ui

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my first time trying glassmorphism Ui and I just realized I have to practice more. Lol !
App concept is the sample Ui for audiobooks app. There may be a lot of Ux needs as I spent much time upon visual. I will try design the next iteration for this app and please help me pointing out my needs.