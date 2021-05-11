Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo design for - Orion One

Logo design for - Orion One it branding digital marketing web agency tech techno tech company logo tech logo minimal design mockup brand identity brand design brand logo design logodesign logo
Company: Orion One
Location: South Africa

Orion One, a software solution company, located in South Africa. This logo project was a freelance job that was referred by one of the clients.

In this logo, the symbol represents a door, under its shadow clients can get all the development solutions, assistance, and support.

