Soji

Prolifreek Wears Logo

Soji
Soji
  • Save
Prolifreek Wears Logo animation branding icon design illustration logo
Download color palette

Prolifreek Wears is a real estate businessman. His business is based on new every kind of wears, like clothes etc. He wanted a weird kind of logo putting into consideration the simplicity and meaning full as much as possible. Prolifreek logo is also cool with some amazing pattern.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Soji
Soji

More by Soji

View profile
    • Like