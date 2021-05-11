Packaging Design for a Skincare Brand

When discovering the brand for the first time, the client wanted the customers to feel like children on Christmas day, when among many other packages, they choose the most gorgeous-looking one to unwrap as their first, perfectly aware that THAT is their sought-for gift, the number one listed gift in their potential letter to Santa Claus. The product they were dreaming to find on store shelves, a truly sustainable version of their favourite outrageously-expensive beauty brand.

We've done our best to make customers perceive the brand informal and friendly, welcoming and relaxed, meaningful and trustworthy, when opening their skincare packaging. As well as we've successfully communicated Mandal's values that rely in plastic-free approach and sustainability through design elements.

What do you think?

Tell us about your project: contact@katezest.com