Giant Logo Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of my favorite hobby is mountain biking, feeling of the freedom while riding fast down on the hills. That's the motivation why I chose a cycling brand to redesign their logo. Called Giant.
The Giant Manufacturing Company is founded by King Liu in Taiwan. Led by King's manufacturing expertise, the company starts producing bicycles for some of the world's top cycling brands.
The Giant brand is born. Giant-branded bikes hit the market, first in Taiwan followed by Europe, North America and other nations.