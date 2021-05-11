Giant Logo Redesign

One of my favorite hobby is mountain biking, feeling of the freedom while riding fast down on the hills. That's the motivation why I chose a cycling brand to redesign their logo. Called Giant.

The Giant Manufacturing Company is founded by King Liu in Taiwan. Led by King's manufacturing expertise, the company starts producing bicycles for some of the world's top cycling brands.

The Giant brand is born. Giant-branded bikes hit the market, first in Taiwan followed by Europe, North America and other nations.