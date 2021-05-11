Retro Inspired Gujarati UI Cards

Inspired by Vintage Color Palette, this is a design exploration to craft simple and minimalist UI Cards in Gujarati Language that shares widely spoken phrases in Gujarat, a state on the western coast of India.

I've used crisp and clean 'Rasa' typeface designed especially for Gujarati language by Czech Republic based Type foundry, Rosetta. It looks clean and adapts easily to all font sizes and I believe is a pefect fit especially for User Interface that is primarily designed in Gujarati.

I'm glad you stopped by and read these 80 words. You deserve a pat on the back!