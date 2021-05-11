Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oh! Valentino

09-16 Loteria Cards.

09-16 Loteria Cards. pride rainbow death pikachu hat onion brave melon tree loteriayamix cutecharacter loteriamexicana mexico ohvalentino card cute kawaii loteria
  1. 10-El-Arbol.jpg
  2. 11-El-Melón.jpg
  3. 12-El-Valiente.jpg
  4. 13-El Gorrito.jpg
  5. 14-La Muerte.jpg
  6. 15-La Pera.jpg
  7. 16-La Bandera.jpg
  8. 09-El-Barril.jpg

✨LOTERÍA Y AMIX. 54 ILLUSTRATED CARDS. 💖

This is my new personal project based on a traditional mexican game called “Lotería” 54 illustrated cards for 54 twitter friends. Hope you like it!

Made in Affinity Designer for iPad @affinitybyserif

Follow me on Instagram: http://instagram.com/oh.valentino

ColorFULLY ⭐️ Graphic 'n Character Designer 💖✨🇨🇴
