🎪 RfH Virtual Conference

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Each year, Lattice organizes a conference for HR leaders.
With over 40k participants registered online last year, the Resources for Humans Virtual Conference was a huge success thanks to the amazing Latticians.
Being the biggest online event organized around HR topics, it helped us to stand out as a leader in the People Strategy market and also to boost the company’s sales.
We're back with some exciting news. Register to get the first Speakers name 🤯:
→ https://lattice.com/rfh-virtual-2021
—
Big shout out to our amazing team who made it possible:
- Erin
- Danielle
- Rory
- Grace
- Chase
- Annette
- Andy
- Matt
- Christine Swor
- Ben
—
👉 Follow Lattice design on le Dribbble 💛