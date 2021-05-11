🎪 RfH Virtual Conference

Luc Chaissac
Luc Chaissac
Lattice
Each year, Lattice organizes a conference for HR leaders.

With over 40k participants registered online last year, the Resources for Humans Virtual Conference was a huge success thanks to the amazing Latticians.

Being the biggest online event organized around HR topics, it helped us to stand out as a leader in the People Strategy market and also to boost the company’s sales.

We're back with some exciting news. Register to get the first Speakers name 🤯:
https://lattice.com/rfh-virtual-2021


Big shout out to our amazing team who made it possible:
- Erin
- Danielle
- Rory
- Grace
- Chase
- Annette
- Andy
- Matt
- Christine Swor
- Ben


Posted on May 11, 2021
