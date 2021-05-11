Sonalika Anand

Logo for Diabetes Wellness Brand

Logo for Diabetes Wellness Brand logos branding typography logo design logo graphic design
A logo with a combination of typefaces and integrating a meaningful symbolism in it. This logo is made for a Diabetes wellness brand that urges to liberate and motivate.

Posted on May 11, 2021
