CT scan desktop app

CT scan desktop app medical typogaphy appdesign desktop app user experience user interface icon website design illustration app web typography ux ui identity design branding
CT scan desktop app UI/UX Design
It is a professional AI-based software for the management and recognition of diseases in kidneys CT scan.

