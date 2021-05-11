Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hanie gasemi

Plant Shop Website

Hanie gasemi
Hanie gasemi
  • Save
Plant Shop Website ui web design ui web ui website web design webdesign plant store plant shop plantshop plants plant uiux ui design web ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Friends
This is my first web design exercise. I hope you enjoy this plant shopping website
So, do you think this is cool?

Feel free to provide feedback and comments.
don't forget to press "L" if you like.
Thank you!

Hanie gasemi
Hanie gasemi
Like