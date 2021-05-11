Codebridge Technology, Inc.

[SaaS] Cloud Security web application design

Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Hire Me
  • Save
[SaaS] Cloud Security web application design prototype app design saas ux ui
[SaaS] Cloud Security web application design prototype app design saas ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 3 (1).png
  2. 1.png

UI/UX design for service aimed at identifying security problems of cloud services.

The platform helps users to find server issues and calculate their severity and impact on their business

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Crafting your success
Hire Me

More by Codebridge Technology, Inc.

View profile
    • Like