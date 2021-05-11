Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Holding Universe - 3D Illustration

Holding Universe - 3D Illustration illustrations uidesign astronaut motiongraphics flat illustration dribbble clean design blender3d 3d art 3dillustration 3d animation 3d
This is an illustration I did for my exploration. It came from my crazy idea and some scene that I looked at on a music video. This illustration is representing that being able to control your inner self is like controlling the whole universe itself 🪐.

What do you think? Let me know on the comment section ;)

