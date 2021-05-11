UPROCK AGENCY

Fender Website — UX/UI Concept. Catalog & Product page

UPROCK AGENCY
UPROCK AGENCY
Hire Us
  • Save
Fender Website — UX/UI Concept. Catalog & Product page graphic design minimal branding website web ui ux design animation app
Fender Website — UX/UI Concept. Catalog & Product page graphic design minimal branding website web ui ux design animation app
Fender Website — UX/UI Concept. Catalog & Product page graphic design minimal branding website web ui ux design animation app
Fender Website — UX/UI Concept. Catalog & Product page graphic design minimal branding website web ui ux design animation app
Download color palette
  1. Frame 243_x264_001.mp4
  2. Frame 241@3.png
  3. Frame 244@3.png
  4. Frame 245@3.png
  5. Frame 246@3.png

Fragment of the Fender Website — UX/UI Concept project.

| Behance |

All materials were used for non-commercial purposes
and belong to its owners

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
UPROCK AGENCY
UPROCK AGENCY
Design Lab
Hire Us

More by UPROCK AGENCY

View profile
    • Like