Teamwork - Dashboard concept redesign

Teamwork - Dashboard concept redesign
Hi there 🚀

Sharing some loose redesign of Teamwork app. Here I'm sharing the dashboard where you can track all the tasks assigned to you, your planned meetings etd. Tell us what do you think about this idea 😎

We're available for new projects! Tell us more about your idea at kontakt@autentika.pl

