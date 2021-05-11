Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
I made a leaderboard for a prototype program for reading or listening to audiobooks. The rating shows how many books the user read during a certain period and how many did not read in comparison with the previous period
If you want to show some love, press L. ❤️
You can write a comment with your opinion too. 📝