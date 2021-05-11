Ignat Perunov

Daily UI #6 — User profile & Daily UI #7 — Settings (dark theme)

Daily UI #6 — User profile & Daily UI #7 — Settings (dark theme) dark mode dark ui dark theme uiux design figma ui dailyui design uidesign uiux uiuxdesign ux books reading app settings user profile
This series of posts focuses on the Daily UI Challenge. Today prompts:
- Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, names, imagery, placement, etc.
- Design settings for something.

