Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maja Bjeletic

Green Layout / Slider

Maja Bjeletic
Maja Bjeletic
Hire Me
  • Save
Green Layout / Slider colorful ui minimal daily ui branding web design modern font landing page homepage typography typo layout slider
Green Layout / Slider colorful ui minimal daily ui branding web design modern font landing page homepage typography typo layout slider
Download color palette
  1. SLIDER.jpg
  2. SLIDER MOB.jpg

A rebound / trying out this combination of typography/imagery/colors.
---------------------------------------------------
Follow my work on
Instagram | Medium
Thanks 🙌

Fashn
Rebound of
Fashn Web Header (part of a project)
By Prakhar Neel Sharma
Maja Bjeletic
Maja Bjeletic
Digital designer specialized in UI Design 👁
Hire Me

More by Maja Bjeletic

View profile
    • Like