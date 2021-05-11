DeepClip - Guidelines

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, friends! 💚
Today we are happy to share with you one of our interesting projects. 🧑🏻🦱
DeepClip allows making deepfake videos. This is the tool that allows you to edit videos and generate original and funny content.
The request from the client was a black and white color scheme, which we complemented with a bright mint accent color. The new logo blends well with overall rigor. The sign contains the two main letters of the product name and looks great as an icon for the application.
During this project, we provided the following services: Strategy, UX/UI design, Development, Marketing.
📩 Interested in UX/UI design for web app? Check out more on arounda.agency and contact us info@arounda.agency