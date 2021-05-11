Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DeepClip - Guidelines

Hi, friends! 💚

Today we are happy to share with you one of our interesting projects. 🧑🏻‍🦱

DeepClip allows making deepfake videos. This is the tool that allows you to edit videos and generate original and funny content.

The request from the client was a black and white color scheme, which we complemented with a bright mint accent color. The new logo blends well with overall rigor. The sign contains the two main letters of the product name and looks great as an icon for the application.

During this project, we provided the following services: Strategy, UX/UI design, Development, Marketing.

During this project, we provided the following services: Strategy, UX/UI design, Development, Marketing.

