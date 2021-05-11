Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stock Trading App Concept

Stock Trading App Concept payments investments investment app investment stock market ios user interface mobile app app design mobile app ui application design mobile ui interface design app concept ux ui
A variation of a stock trading app for those who want to manage their investments with ease and on the go.

On the first screen, there’s a section for monitoring the market and making your moves whether based on your own information or with the help of collections and recommendations. On the second screen, you can observe the situation with a specific stock, plus your history.

