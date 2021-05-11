Stock Trading App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A variation of a stock trading app for those who want to manage their investments with ease and on the go.
On the first screen, there’s a section for monitoring the market and making your moves whether based on your own information or with the help of collections and recommendations. On the second screen, you can observe the situation with a specific stock, plus your history.
conceptzilla.com