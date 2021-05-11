PedalWorks Bike Shop Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

———————————

→ Client: PedalWorks Bike Shop https://www.pedalworks.co.uk

→ Designed: 2011

→ Scope: Logo Design

→ Project Page: PedalWorks



Logo and Brand Identity designed by The Logo Smith, for UK PedalWorks Bike Shop.

The PedalWorks Logo created in a modern vintage style, as requested by the client.

Two forms of the PedalWorks logo exist: the full version including the chainwheel, and the 2nd version is the ‘Pedal Works’ Word Mark only.

The logo has been used and applied in many various ways, some of which are: Pedal Works Branded Bike Clothing and Accessories, Feather Flags, Shop Signage and Uniforms, race competition Tents and Marquees, Sponsored Brand Riders Kit, etc.

→ Continue Reading: Wavepulse Acoustics



———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

→ smith.gl/portfolio

→ smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.