Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Priyank Shah

Welcome Screen Explorations - Bloodl

Priyank Shah
Priyank Shah
  • Save
Welcome Screen Explorations - Bloodl application app design design getting started landing signup page login screen splash get started signup login welcome screen welcome page welcome figma uidesign userinterface dribbble app ui
Download color palette

Hey there! Here are some screens from my Bloodl UI Design Library. More details about this product will be out soon! 👀

Let me know your thoughts in the feedback section 👉

⭐️ I'm open to new freelance projects & opportunities! Contact me here👇
Portfolio

🔥 Learn more about design and business on my Instagram Profile

Priyank Shah
Priyank Shah

More by Priyank Shah

View profile
    • Like