Legal Decision/ Law Affairs helper

Hi, gyus! Nice to see you!

Currently, I'm working with my programmer friend on project dedicated to law affairs. The main idea is to create a simple and intuitive app in order to provide articles to deal with everyday troubles of the law. Now, we're still planing how it will work, look like, and what is the best way to embody this project. I hope you like what you see and I'll be greatful if you give some feedback or any ideas how to make my design better. Thanks for you attention. Good luck!