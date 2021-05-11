The idea behind this piece is pretty simple. I wanted to find a way to represent dimensions. So I drew Yggdrasil, The World Tree in Norse Mythology in the center and proceeded to draw countless random sketches around it in black and white. The reason behind this is simple. The World Tree represents the Earth and it is in color as it is the only thing we can perceive properly in 3 dimensions. The random black and white sketches around Yggdrasil became my representation of the other, higher dimensions. They are black and white because we cannot perceive them, and they have eyes because they constantly look down upon us. I drew a circle around The World Tree to demonstrate how we will never be able to perceive them and how we are vastly disconnected. That is how I created Yggdrasil.

