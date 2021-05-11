Amin Shahrokhi

Thor's Hammer - Shirt design idea

Amin Shahrokhi
Amin Shahrokhi
  • Save
Thor's Hammer - Shirt design idea design arts shirt shahrokhi tees t-shirt design ideas t-shirt designer shirt designer shirtdesign merch designer merch design tee design fashion clothes t-shirts t-shirt tee
Download color palette

Tee Design Idea - Thor Hammer

Handmade drawing of the Thor's hammer, an ancient Viking symbol.

To place your tee design order or see more of these works, visit:

https://arashtad.com/t-shirt-design-services/
and
https://aminshahrokhi.com/portfolios/

Amin Shahrokhi
Amin Shahrokhi

More by Amin Shahrokhi

View profile
    • Like