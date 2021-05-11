Realmcraft ✨ SPRING EVENT: Star Wars Gift Boxes in Survival Mode || Free Minecraft StyleGame

⭐⭐⭐ Craft & Build & Destroy & Survive ⭐⭐⭐

Spring has come. Therefore, we prepared GIFTS for you!

They are scattered throughout the world in the SURVIVAL mode.

Find gift boxes, open them and obtain useful items such like Potions, Gold Ore, Cakes, Electrium and many other things.

The event will take place on May 1 to May 15.

⚡ REALMCRAFT Game Android Download link

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tellurionmobile.realmcraft

Now the one and only RealmCraft will have all other Tellurion Mobile’s Games (RoboCraft, AdventureCraft, DinoCraft) in one useful client. Download Realmcraft now so you don’t miss the huge update and all the free minecraft mods you can get. Stay with Realmcraft!

★★★ JOIN SURVIVAL EPIC EXPLORE & ADVENTURE! ★★★

☑️ 3D sandbox free construction & building game;

☑️ MULTIPLAYER: play and build online with your friends;

☑️ Explore world in rpg fun building game;

☑️ Enjoy huge cube world and pixel craft;

☑️ Build minecraft farms - tame and breed animals;

☑️ Make a shelter, fight your enemies in survival mode;

☑️ Crafting and Building game with huge 3D world;

☑️ Creation mode to set your imagination free.