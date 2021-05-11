Smart Home App UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi,🙋🏻♀️ This is my first Dribbble shot!
I designed a Smart Home/Home Monitor APP UI concept, provide necessary daily information such as weather and air quality.
The app also allows users to customize their frequently used settings - mode, and it can be turned on and off with just a single touch.
Hope you like it.💛
Thanks for stopping by!
哈囉🙋🏻♀️ 這是我在Dribbble的第一個發文
我設計了這個智慧家庭系統的APP介面，他能提供天氣、氣溫和空氣品質等每天必須知道的重要資訊。
這個APP也讓使用者能夠客製化他們常用的設定－mode模式，需要用時只需輕點一下，即可完成所有設定。
希望你們會喜歡💛