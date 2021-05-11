The Master and Margarita cover

The task was to imagine that my favorite book was written in 2021. It wasn't a big deal to choose the book, but I wanted to attract the attention to the character Annushka who spilled the oil, not to the Master or even Margarita. In the book it's a bit batty character. But I am absolutely the same - I can create problems even while going home from grocery! In my version Annushka is no more mad person. She is just a woman who was so concerned with her phone and social media that didn't even mentioned the oil bottle is opened.