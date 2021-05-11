Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Omar Kagzi / Vermixx

The Pyromaniac

The Pyromaniac rough bones illustration digital illustration design dark black art abstract
As you must have guessed, Ghostrider was definitely the inspiration behind this piece. I drew Ghostrider and the flames surrounding his head, but while sketching this piece out, I wanted to try and portray emotion in the piece. So I tried to portray the emotion of Remorse in the painting by choosing a blood-red sky and Ghostrider, himself hunched, head down as he is consumed by grief. This is how I drew The Pyromaniac.

Instagram - @vermixx

Posted on May 11, 2021
