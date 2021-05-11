Trending designs to inspire you
Argo - cryptocurrency wallet application concept. I've made a little research and decided to add on main screen customer profit. It means, that you can follow your buying progress and see the "first buy" value. Also, you can check your all coins and make currency transactions. You will always see actual rates and equivalent amounts in USD.