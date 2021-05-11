Wingme dating app

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a personal project but I imagined this dating app to be more safe for everybody especially for women. For example it could have an advanced verification system for every user. Also, you could enter more detailed infos about who you are and what you love so it is less focused on how people look, unlike Tinder for example.
As usual, no template used, only blank phone mockup - 100% homemade with love and passion.