Reelplay Logo Design

Reelplay Logo Design video media colors colorful gradient tech technology fintech clever smart modern crypto cryptocurrency blockchain modern vibrant digital symbol creative movie film play appicon software logotype logodesign branding brand identity design icon logo
Play Icon + Reel. Unused logo design proposal for a recent project.

Special thanks to Deividas Bielskis @contrast8 (https://dribbble.com/contrast8) for a lot of help on this design.

