Tribute to S. Neil Fujita
Since I discovered the work of the amazing classic illustrator S. Neil Fujita I've been amazed and used his jazz albums' covers as a source for inspiration. Here's a WIP of a project I will show a bit later.

Posted on May 11, 2021
