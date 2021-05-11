The Station Motor Mechanic Vintage Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Description :-
I need a logo for my new business mechanics garage business.
Business name - The Station
I would like the logo to say The Station and then in smaller font underneath “motor mechanics”
I imagine it would be bold and include color, maybe the logo would be car badge inspired. American style/vintage UK look
Please have fun and I will rate the interesting designs once something catches my eye
Thank you