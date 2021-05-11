Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Station Motor Mechanic Vintage Logo Design

The Station Motor Mechanic Vintage Logo Design mechanic vintage logo mascot logo car mechanic logo icon branding car logo bike mechanic logo
Description :-
I need a logo for my new business mechanics garage business.

Business name - The Station

I would like the logo to say The Station and then in smaller font underneath “motor mechanics”

I imagine it would be bold and include color, maybe the logo would be car badge inspired. American style/vintage UK look

Please have fun and I will rate the interesting designs once something catches my eye
Thank you

