raimastudio

Clinic Management System

raimastudio
raimastudio
  • Save
Clinic Management System uiux designer persian عربي font user experience user interface uiux ux app calligraphy flat ui icon minimal design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Clinic Management System
Mobile application UI/UX design
this system includes a manager app and two mobile apps (Nurse Client and Porter Client)

⠀⠀

________________________________________
Your feedback is very valuable and important to me, so do not forget to comment 📝 :) and like 🧡
*Thank you*

📩 Contact me:
raimaastudio@gmail.com
✨Follow the creative and innovation star
Instagram
Telegram

raimastudio
raimastudio

More by raimastudio

View profile
    • Like