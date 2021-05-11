Clinic Management System

Mobile application UI/UX design

this system includes a manager app and two mobile apps (Nurse Client and Porter Client)

⠀

⠀⠀

________________________________________

Your feedback is very valuable and important to me, so do not forget to comment 📝 :) and like 🧡

*Thank you*

📩 Contact me:

raimaastudio@gmail.com

✨Follow the creative and innovation star

Instagram

Telegram