Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jane Choi
ProtoPie

Boarding Pass App Prototype

Jane Choi
ProtoPie
Jane Choi for ProtoPie
  • Save
Boarding Pass App Prototype plane air ticket flight ticket travel pass airline mobile boarding pass boarding interaction prototype protopie
Download color palette
  1. Article 3 KR 1920_1080.jpg
  2. Jane_prototype.mp4

It's an interactive prototype of a mobile flight boarding pass. You can check upcoming and past flights, and also board with the QR code provided on the app.

Try the interaction on ProtoPie

ProtoPie
ProtoPie

More by ProtoPie

View profile
    • Like