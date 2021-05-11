The Dead Winner was my take on Gambling. The way I see it, You might be a winner, might have the best hand possible, but you are dead on the inside in the end. That is what caused me to make the hand holding the cards out of bones. I used a poker chip as a background to highlight how the entire world of a gambler revolves around his cards. Gambling consumes you and has made you, The Dead Winner.

@vermixx - Instagram