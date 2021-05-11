Concealed - The 2 AM Project

The idea for this painting first came to me when I saw pictures of the Happy and the Sad masks used in Victorian theater. In those plays, different masks were worn to portray different types of emotion. However, I interpreted these masks differently. Humans have always worn different masks to portray different emotions. We hide how we feel, we hide our true emotions. Our feelings. A broken man will laugh the loudest. That is the image I went with when I created my artwork, Concealed.

