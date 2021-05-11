Space Monsters: World Puzzle | Game art and Game interface

Space Monsters is a puzzle game in which you have to collect words from flying letters. This is a story about a cat that got lost and aliens sent him to a distant planet. The cat meets the player and together they travel through space in search of a home, on their way they meet fantastic creatures who become good friends.

I would be glad to receive constructive criticism 😊🎮

https://www.fiverr.com/share/ogo3GV