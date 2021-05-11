Trig Finalized Mark

Trending designs to inspire you
👋Hi Dribbblers!
This is the finalized mark and type for Trig - A SaaS product that will automatically keep your digital life organized. All online resources, files, notes or anything else for an individual, but eventually for a business amongst it’s employees, should be instantly searchable and discoverable.
🙌 My Project Scope
I was set out to give their brand a fitting mark and type so they can launch their product for the public!
Client Website - https://trytrig.com/
Have a nice day!
To work with me, E-mail me at : hello@priyumkochhar.com