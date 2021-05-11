Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Priyum Kochhar

Trig Finalized Mark

Priyum Kochhar
Priyum Kochhar
  • Save
Trig Finalized Mark branding design logos typography logotype brand identity illustrator brand minimal design logo design logo branding
Download color palette

👋Hi Dribbblers!
This is the finalized mark and type for Trig - A SaaS product that will automatically keep your digital life organized. All online resources, files, notes or anything else for an individual, but eventually for a business amongst it’s employees, should be instantly searchable and discoverable.

🙌 My Project Scope
I was set out to give their brand a fitting mark and type so they can launch their product for the public!
Client Website - https://trytrig.com/

Have a nice day!

To work with me, E-mail me at : hello@priyumkochhar.com

Priyum Kochhar
Priyum Kochhar
Brand & Logo Design Strategist - Lets Chat! 💬📩

More by Priyum Kochhar

View profile
    • Like