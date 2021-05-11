Road to love

Trending designs to inspire you
I'm proud to show you the commission I did a while ago: an illustration for a suicide prevention event.
Suicide is a result of poor quality of mental health nowadays, and I hope that by this illustration I could help the cause even a little bit:)
I'm sure that there's always hope, and every road leads to love!
Stay safe<3