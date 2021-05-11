Anton Kakhidze

Road to love

Road to love health mental heart op road love illustration 2d
I'm proud to show you the commission I did a while ago: an illustration for a suicide prevention event.

Suicide is a result of poor quality of mental health nowadays, and I hope that by this illustration I could help the cause even a little bit:)

I'm sure that there's always hope, and every road leads to love!

Stay safe<3

Posted on May 11, 2021
Expressive and bright illustrations
